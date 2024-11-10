Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $2.36 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $98.50 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average is $98.58.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

