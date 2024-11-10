Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 16,885 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,885 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $184.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $139.03 and a twelve month high of $184.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.