Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 636 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after purchasing an additional 303,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $785,667,000 after purchasing an additional 184,059 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 578,348 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $424,025,000 after purchasing an additional 28,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,318,249.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,627,872. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $4,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,307 shares in the company, valued at $14,318,249.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,824 shares of company stock worth $94,003,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $235.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $273.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.81 and a 200-day moving average of $189.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.77 and a 12-month high of $236.74.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 40.14%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.