Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01, reports. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 63.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.41 million. Sight Sciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sight Sciences Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew Link sold 21,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $122,471.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 663,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,515.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sight Sciences news, insider Matthew Link sold 21,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $122,471.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 663,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,515.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $61,590.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,734.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,357 shares of company stock valued at $574,666. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sight Sciences by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 560,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 260,594 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the second quarter worth about $1,234,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,556,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 25.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 76,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 60,220 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.40 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

