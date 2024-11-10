SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.66 on Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00000835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $802.38 million and $403,290.87 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00006827 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79,464.72 or 1.00146503 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00012124 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00007023 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005442 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00063610 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.6762423 USD and is up 12.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $327,718.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.