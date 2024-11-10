SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SITE. Barclays lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE opened at $151.93 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $114.60 and a 52-week high of $188.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 287.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

