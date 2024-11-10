SKALE Network (SKL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $232.58 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 10th. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $232.58 million and approximately $35.19 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network token can currently be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network was first traded on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,976,541,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,894,337 tokens. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

