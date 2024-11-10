Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. cut its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises about 2.7% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $10,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $176,595.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,998,330.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $176,595.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,998,330.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,811,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 706,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,354,801.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,538 shares of company stock worth $7,061,544. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush upgraded Snowflake to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Snowflake from $236.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $120.89 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

