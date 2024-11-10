Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Raised to Outperform at Pickering Energy Partners

Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Get Solaris Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SEI

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

SEI opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $754.60 million, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Solaris Energy Infrastructure will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.