SpiderRock Advisors LLC Buys 292 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 24.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 32.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $807,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ecolab from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.20.

NYSE:ECL opened at $250.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.34 and a 1 year high of $262.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.73.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,586.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,355 shares of company stock valued at $117,922,965 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

