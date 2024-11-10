SpiderRock Advisors LLC Purchases 71,403 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,403 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Ares Capital by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 25,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 25.6% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 28,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,338,000 after buying an additional 63,999 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Ares Capital stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $22.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.45 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.71% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.