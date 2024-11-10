SpiderRock Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARM. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARM by 14,351.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 812,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,670,000 after acquiring an additional 806,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ARM by 551.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,790,000 after acquiring an additional 490,415 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ARM by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,279,000 after buying an additional 233,909 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the 2nd quarter worth $33,207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the 2nd quarter worth $16,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

ARM stock opened at $147.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.80, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 5.40. Arm Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.03 million. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. ARM’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

