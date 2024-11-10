Sprout Social’s (SPT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 105.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SPT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of SPT opened at $26.71 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $102.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.04 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 13,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $388,934.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 470,809 shares in the company, valued at $13,761,747.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $42,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,017.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 13,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $388,934.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 470,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,761,747.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,351 over the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,164,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,368,000 after purchasing an additional 93,712 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,694,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,150,000 after acquiring an additional 100,890 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,164,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at $61,583,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 20.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,868,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

