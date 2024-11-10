Stantec (NYSE:STN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

STN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company.

Stantec Price Performance

STN opened at $80.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average of $82.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stantec has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $88.42.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Stantec by 2.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,776,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,817,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 5.6% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Stantec by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 344,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 1,013.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 112,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 102,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

