Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,217 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,907,020,000 after acquiring an additional 470,498 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,720,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $678,923,000 after buying an additional 221,718 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $415,167,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,475,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,847 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Starbucks by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,275,461 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $390,734,000 after acquiring an additional 544,644 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.55. 6,118,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,867,492. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.79. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

