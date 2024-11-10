State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 4,104 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $18,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 73.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $8.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.04. 13,790,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.63 and a 12-month high of $92.53. The stock has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 70,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,559 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTNT. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.72.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

