State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 199 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $21,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $153.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,236. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $140.98 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.69.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.90. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $35.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.67.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

