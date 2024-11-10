State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 507 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,232 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $26,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,427,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $417,752,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,155,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $712,600,000 after buying an additional 4,396,309 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,966,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $162,464,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

FCX stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.36. 16,197,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,333,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.91. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

