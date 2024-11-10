State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $16.32 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $16,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 150.2% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,257,000 after buying an additional 24,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,662 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,640. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.34. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

