State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $30,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dudley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $152.20. 3,253,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,144. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.21.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

