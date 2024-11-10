Stephens Increases DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Price Target to $75.00

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Trading Down 1.1 %

DXPE opened at $71.10 on Thursday. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $73.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $472.94 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 619,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,348,983. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 39.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

