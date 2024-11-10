Stifel Nicolaus Cuts e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $115.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ELF. B. Riley assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $223.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.53.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,876,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,683. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.47 and its 200-day moving average is $155.89. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,883.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 456.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

