Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMCI

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $45.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John T. Treace bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,473,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,838,570. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director James T. Treace bought 84,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $500,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,223,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,708.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Treace bought 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,473,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,838,570. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 219,000 shares of company stock worth $1,276,140. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 3,441.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 34,240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.