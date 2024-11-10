Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.8% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,615,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,218,101. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.37.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

