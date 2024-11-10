Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in NextEra Energy by 113.3% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 7,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 79.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 75,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,308 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Finally, FMB Wealth Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $76.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,657,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,931,047. The company has a market cap of $158.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day moving average is $77.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

