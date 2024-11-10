Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the quarter. GSK accounts for about 1.3% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the third quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in GSK by 231.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.29. 8,866,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,274,321. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.89 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3928 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.70%.

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded GSK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at $134,205,528. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

