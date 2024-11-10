Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Invests $216,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,091.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,499.03. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,218,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,783,218. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $56.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -66.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Barclays increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

