Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 443 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,168 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 338,266 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,760 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,307 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,685,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,446. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.20. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $92.43 and a one year high of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total transaction of $16,492,852.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

