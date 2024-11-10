StockNews.com Downgrades Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

BR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.83.

NYSE BR traded up $4.03 on Friday, reaching $225.21. The stock had a trading volume of 466,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,252. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $175.21 and a 12-month high of $226.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $4,555,645.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 105,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,820.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,898 shares of company stock worth $33,293,234 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $641,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

