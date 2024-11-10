StockNews.com Downgrades NVR (NYSE:NVR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

NVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

NYSE NVR traded up $85.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9,306.94. 16,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,260. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9,440.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8,492.56. NVR has a 12-month low of $5,818.01 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $125.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR will post 496.62 EPS for the current year.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total transaction of $1,188,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,186,679. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 1.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVR by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 25 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

