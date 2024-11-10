StockNews.com Upgrades Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Get Clearfield alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearfield

Clearfield Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearfield will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,801,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Clearfield by 83.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 103,648 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 249,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 27,178 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearfield

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.