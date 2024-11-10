Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,258,373,000 after purchasing an additional 309,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stryker by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,323,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $790,554,000 after buying an additional 66,482 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,601,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,086,000 after acquiring an additional 44,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,209,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,624,000 after acquiring an additional 46,375 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,540. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,381 shares of company stock worth $24,825,275. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $375.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $266.93 and a 1 year high of $377.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.63. The firm has a market cap of $143.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $406.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.