sudeng (HIPPO) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. sudeng has a total market cap of $94.67 million and $51.84 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, sudeng has traded up 60.9% against the US dollar. One sudeng token can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About sudeng

sudeng’s genesis date was September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. sudeng’s official website is www.hippocto.meme. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto.

Buying and Selling sudeng

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.00897744 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $48,774,157.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

