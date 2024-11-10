Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $253.14 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $180.92 and a one year high of $253.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.89 and its 200 day moving average is $227.12. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

