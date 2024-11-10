Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SU

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Shares of SU stock opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.