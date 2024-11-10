Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Purchased by SpiderRock Advisors LLC

SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $24.52 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $28.50 to $32.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.40 price objective (down from $72.90) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

