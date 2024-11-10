Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial makes up about 1.5% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Holistic Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 70,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RF. Truist Financial upped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RF opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

