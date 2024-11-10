Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Invests $453,000 in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.5 %

CP opened at $77.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.86. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

