Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Purchases 800 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 6.9% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $15,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.1% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.0% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.49.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total transaction of $30,022,832.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,680,932.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total transaction of $30,022,832.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,680,932.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.50, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,115,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,926,027.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,252 shares of company stock worth $89,383,077 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $391.40 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $234.15 and a one year high of $393.21. The stock has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $355.13 and a 200-day moving average of $332.47.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

