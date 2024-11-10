Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.220-1.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.6 billion-$37.6 billion.

Suzuki Motor Trading Up 6.1 %

OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.14. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $50.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

