Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.220-1.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.6 billion-$37.6 billion.
Suzuki Motor Trading Up 6.1 %
OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.14. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $50.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Suzuki Motor
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.