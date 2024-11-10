Taboola.com’s (TBLA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.36 million, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynda M. Clarizio sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $106,877.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,930.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Taboola.com by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 8.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 11.3% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Taboola.com by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

