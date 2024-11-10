Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.05.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $177.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $180.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.75 and a 200 day moving average of $153.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 66.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,755.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

