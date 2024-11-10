TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.06, reports. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of C$4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.90 billion.
TC Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$67.82 on Friday. TC Energy has a one year low of C$43.83 and a one year high of C$69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.67.
TC Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 116.01%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRP
Insider Transactions at TC Energy
In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima purchased 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$63.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,367.70. In related news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima purchased 545 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$63.06 per share, with a total value of C$34,367.70. Also, Director Richard Prior sold 18,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.00, for a total value of C$1,138,284.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,114 shares of company stock valued at $4,704,641. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TC Energy
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.