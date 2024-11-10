TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.06, reports. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of C$4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.90 billion.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$67.82 on Friday. TC Energy has a one year low of C$43.83 and a one year high of C$69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.67.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 116.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Joseph upgraded TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.15.

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima purchased 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$63.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,367.70. In related news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima purchased 545 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$63.06 per share, with a total value of C$34,367.70. Also, Director Richard Prior sold 18,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.00, for a total value of C$1,138,284.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,114 shares of company stock valued at $4,704,641. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

