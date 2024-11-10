TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.58% from the stock’s current price.

DDOG has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.96.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $124.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.56, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.10. Datadog has a 1-year low of $98.80 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.58.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 15,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $1,900,156.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,143,068.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 15,832 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $1,900,156.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,143,068.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $294,387.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 74,421 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,985.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,291 shares of company stock worth $54,154,859 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in Datadog by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

