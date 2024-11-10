TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE HIMS opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,345 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $34,354.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,011.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,356. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $34,354.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,011.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 854,547 shares of company stock worth $15,987,230 in the last three months. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,531,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth about $6,790,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 206.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 164.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 528,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 328,142 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,936,000 after buying an additional 3,205,108 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

