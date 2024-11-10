TD Securities Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$93.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$93.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.50.

TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$76.05 on Friday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$63.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$78.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$72.89.

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

