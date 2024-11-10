Ted Buchan & Co Cuts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Ted Buchan & Co decreased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $100.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.98. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.84 and a twelve month high of $101.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.