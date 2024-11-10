Ted Buchan & Co Cuts Stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Ted Buchan & Co cut its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,535 shares during the quarter. Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,978,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 154.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 315,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after buying an additional 191,612 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,056,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 129.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 75,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 57,093 shares during the period.
T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:TCHP opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27.
About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF
The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.
