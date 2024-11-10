Ted Buchan & Co Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ted Buchan & Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 74.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.3% of Ted Buchan & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after buying an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $408.08 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $282.59 and a 1-year high of $408.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $383.05 and its 200-day moving average is $369.65. The firm has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

