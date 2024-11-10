Ted Buchan & Co Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ted Buchan & Co acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 862 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 25,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 893,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $222,025,000 after buying an additional 889,925 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,676,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,627,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.16.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NSC opened at $271.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $193.15 and a 52-week high of $277.60. The firm has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.77 and its 200-day moving average is $237.87.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.14. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $255.00 per share, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $255.00 per share, with a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total transaction of $13,138,173.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,819.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

